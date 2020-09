Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 20:32 Hits: 3

Two soldiers who deserted from Myanmar’s army have testified on video that they were instructed by commanding officers to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya Muslims lived, a human rights group said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200908-myanmar-army-deserters-say-officers-ordered-rohingya-massacres-rapes