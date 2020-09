Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 22:20 Hits: 4

Jordanian authorities confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in a refugee camp hosting Syrian refugees since the pandemic was first reported in the kingdom, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jordan-confirms-two-covid-19-cases-in-a-syrian-refugee-camp-un-13093440