Trump: Pentagon Leaders Want Wars To Keep Contractors 'Happy'

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday criticized his military leaders by saying they are committed to war only to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies.

Trump made clear his intention to put an end to the "endless wars" policy adopted by his predecessors in the White House and expressed his willingness to bring home all the soldiers involved in conflicts abroad.

However, he said that even when U.S. troops largely support him and the majority of them wants to return to the country, there are some people from the military highest echelons who put the commercial nature of the war first

“Some people like to continue to spend money. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another. I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't,” Trump said.

How dare Trump claim that the Pentagon is staffed with future generals seeking big cash working for defense contractors! pic.twitter.com/SfGJvWj0b5 September 7, 2020

“Top people in the Pentagon want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

For Trump, it has been a rough weekend in terms of his relations with the military. On Saturday, an article published by The Atlantic magazine quoted two former senior administration officials who said that Trump considers the Vietnam War "stupid" and called his country's soldiers "failures."

The article assures that Trump called the veterans "losers" and "failures" and that he did not understand what his country's citizens gained by going to fight abroad.

