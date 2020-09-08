US: Hundreds of People Protest Over Daniel Prude's Killing

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:21 Hits: 0

Hundreds of people Monday took to the streets of Rochester city for the sixth night in a row to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after a New York police officer put a "spit hood" on him.

In a reference to Prude’s killing, a half-dozen demonstrators sat down naked with their hands behind their backs in front of the Rochester Police headquarters. Some of them had "Black Lives Matter" written on their backs.

"When one goes down, we all go down" was the message repeated over and over again in the crowd.

Videos and pictures spread on social networks show tense moments between protesters and agents. However, Rochester Police officers, who were dressed in riot gear, made no arrests over the night.

“Everyone must take a stand for justice,” New York State University’s professor Ruth Childs assured as she said that she attended to the protests to reject President Donald Trump’s intentions to incite hate and violence in the city.

Protesters in Rochester have become organized within just a few days. Here they practice with their shields before approaching the police barricade. #rochester#rochesterprotests#DanielPrudepic.twitter.com/MfjANM0FUZ September 7, 2020

After the protests garnered national attention, Trump tweeted that, “Rochester will be one of the three cities that will have a bad night.” He alluded to Portland and Louisville, where protests against police violence on Black people have also surged up in the past few days. “We must keep taking to the streets until the murderers of Daniel Prude receive a death sentence,” Childs said. Although there were no arrests in Rochester, dozens of officers came rushing out of the Police headquarters building before 22h00 local time. “Our only intentions were to encourage people to clear the streets,” Rochester Police stated while it described the protest as an “unlawful assembly.”

#UnitedStates | Thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand justice for #GeorgeFloyd, and display their frustration with police brutality in the U.S. #Minneapolispic.twitter.com/xpxHw3TPUC May 27, 2020

