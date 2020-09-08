Belarus: President Lukashenko Considers to Hold Early Elections

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:43 Hits: 5

Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday admitted that he is considering allowing early elections in the country as he recognized that “I've probably been in power for too long.”

“What I rule out categorically is resignation. I will not leave just like that,” he affirmed a month after protests broke out in Minsk to demand Lukashenko's abdication.

The president, who has led Belarus since 1994, warned of a bloodbath if he steps aside today.

“Only I can defend our country now. If I leave, my supporters will get killed,” the president said while recalling that he dedicated a quarter of a century to building Belarus.

#Belarus. Happening right now in #Minsk. Despite all military vehicles, blocked streets, threats and detentions, crowds are gathering again for the March of Unity. People came out in cities across #Belarus, such as Mahilou and Homiel. The protests don’t stop. Impressive pic.twitter.com/KI2t8ylY5W September 6, 2020

Lukashenko's announcement came a few days after he proposed constitutional reforms. This initiative seeks to halt protests and facilitate a social dialogue. "We are ready to carry out a Constitution reform. After that, I do not rule out the possibility of early elections," he said. On August 9, the leader assumed his sixth mandate period after he won the presidential elections with 80.1 percent of the votes.

