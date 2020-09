Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:33 Hits: 0

Rescue efforts are continuing, with at least 20 workers still missing. The cause of the accident is still unknown, but fears are growing that the death toll will continue to rise.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/several-dead-in-pakistan-marble-mine-collapse/a-54848512?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf