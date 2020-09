Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:10 Hits: 0

China's Foreign Ministry has accused Cheng Lei of carrying out "criminal activities," in the first official comments on the case since the reporter's arrest. Beijing has said the journalist's rights are "guaranteed."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-detained-australia-s-tv-anchor-cheng-lei-over-national-security/a-54850032?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf