Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:32 Hits: 0

Germany asserts that the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. But the Russian Foreign Ministry now accuses Berlin of "bluffing."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-russia-summons-german-envoy-over-poisoning-allegations/a-54852204?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf