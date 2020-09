Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:56 Hits: 0

A proposed law in Cambodia aims to clean up the streets of Phnom Penh, which also means that thousands of street vendors could be forced to shut down their businesses. Ate Hoekstra reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rights-groups-slam-cambodia-s-proposed-clean-up-drive/a-54852865?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf