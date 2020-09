Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 16:45 Hits: 5

Factory worker Asif Pervaiz, who has been in custody since 2013, has been sentenced to death after sending "blasphemous" text messages to his supervisor. The Christian man will appeal the decision of a court in Lahore.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-lahore-court-sentences-christian-to-death-on-blasphemy-charges/a-54856401?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf