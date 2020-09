Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 08:14 Hits: 0

Leading Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova tore up her passport at the border with Ukraine and threw away the pieces to foil an attempt by Belarusian authorities to force her across the border into Ukraine, her associate said Tuesday as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule broke out again in the capital, Minsk.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200908-belarus-opposition-figure-kolesnikova-detained-at-ukraine-border