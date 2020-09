Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:26 Hits: 4

Relations between China and Australia continued to decline on Tuesday after the hasty departure of the last remaining Australian journalists in China. The move comes in the wake of Beijing’s imposition of trade sanctions against Australian goods that could trigger a rethink of Australia’s decades-long economic reliance on China.

