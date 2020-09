Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

Irishman Sam Bennett was left in tears after sprinting to a maiden stage win on the Tour de France on Tuesday after an Atlantic coast run between the islands of Oleron and Re.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200908-ireland-s-sam-bennett-wins-tour-de-france-stage-10-as-race-survives-covid-test