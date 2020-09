Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:53 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges in infections.

