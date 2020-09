Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:08 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday expanded its sanctions on Lebanon, blacklisting the former finance and transport ministers and accusing them of providing material and financial help to Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, following a powerful blast last month in Beirut that left the country reeling.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/09/us-slaps-sanctions-on-two-former-lebanese-ministers-over-ties-to-hezbollah