Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/09/trump-to-host-israel-united-arab-emirates-deal-signing-ceremony-on-sept-15---senior-white-house-official