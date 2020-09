Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:38 Hits: 5

AMMAN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Tuesday reported 103 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily number of new cases since the spread of the pandemic in the country, increasing the total cases to 2,581 with 19 deaths.

