Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 08:21 Hits: 0

BEIJING: Disney's Mulan remake is facing fresh boycott calls after it emerged some of the blockbuster's scenes were filmed in China's Xinjiang, where widespread rights abuses against the region's Muslim population have been widely documented. The lavish US$200 million film about a legendary female ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/mulan-disney-movie-boycott-xinjiang-scenes-special-thanks-china-13091882