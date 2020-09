Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:38 Hits: 4

European Union lawmakers have cancelled their session at the parliament's headquarters in the French city of Strasbourg next week, despite a legal obligation to do so, because of the coronavirus, the assembly's president said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-forces-eu-lawmakers-to-scrap-strasbourg-meeting-13093064