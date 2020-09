Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 16:04 Hits: 2

Huge wildfires are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area, with dozens of others around the state. Evacuations, airlifts, and utility plant shutdowns are keeping Californians away from harm as 14,000 firefighters battle the record-breaking blazes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0908/Firefighters-scramble-to-keep-people-safe-from-California-blazes?icid=rss