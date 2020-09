Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 16:08 Hits: 5

India and China accuse each other of firing shots along their disputed border in a violation of agreements. China says it is the first exchange of fire in 45 years, the latest strain on an uneasy truce between the nuclear-armed nations.

