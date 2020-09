Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:19 Hits: 4

In good news this week: A suitcase-sized water testing station could become an essential tool for developing countries – plus more positive headlines.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Progress-Watch/2020/0908/Points-of-Progress-Technology-improves-water-testing-and-more?icid=rss