Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:05 Hits: 1

President Trump says the rollback of the rule, which forced cities to report on housing discrimination in their communities, is to give local governments more freedom from federal regulations.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/trump-reverses-obama-bid-prevent-racism-housing-200908140500193.html