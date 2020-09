Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:22 Hits: 1

Modern newsrooms depend on content-management systems to enable journalists to plan, write, edit, and publish news copy. But with virtually every journalist complaining about their publication’s CMS, major media companies see opportunities to market their own systems to others – a trend that will make a bad situation worse.

