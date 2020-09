Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:56 Hits: 4

A court in Tehran has sentenced two Iraqis and one Iranian to prison over their participation as minors in a purported suicide mission planned by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, according to the government-run Iran daily.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-sentences-iraqi-iranian-is-teens-to-prison-over-planned-attack/30827064.html