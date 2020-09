Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:04 Hits: 6

Rights groups say a Turkmen lawyer has been arrested and accused of having links to Turkmen activists residing abroad who recently staged a number of rallies in the United States, Turkey, and Northern Cyprus to protest against constitutional amendments in the tightly controlled Central Asian state.

