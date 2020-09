Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:43 Hits: 4

Opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly being held in Belarus after resisting a forced deportation to Ukraine. Local media said that she tore up her passport at the border.

