Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:14 Hits: 4

Ash Barty has prioritized her health over her status as women’s tennis No. 1 by opting out of a second Grand Slam event during the coronavirus pandemic, this time skipping a title defense at the French Open.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200908-defending-tennis-champion-barty-opts-out-of-french-open-over-covid-19-concerns