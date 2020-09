Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:50 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said he would not step down, despite a wave of protests against his rule, but did not rule out early presidential elections during an interview with Russian media, a radio journalist reported.

