Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:50 Hits: 3

BEIJING: China said Tuesday (Sep 8) that it had detained a high-profile Australian journalist working for its state media on "national security grounds". Cheng Lei's detention was a new blow to deteriorating relations between the two countries that have seen China warn its citizens of travelling ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-says-australian-tv-anchor-detained-on-national-security-13092264