Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:24 Hits: 4

Italy's prime minister said it was time for Lebanon to rebuild trust between the people and its institutions, joining France's call for change in a nation devastated by a year-long economic crisis and last month's massive explosion at Beirut port.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-prime-minister-conte-lebanon-reform-crisis-13092354