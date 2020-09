Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 08:44 Hits: 4

This week, PS talks with Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalization and Development at the University of Oxford and the co-author (with Robert Muggah) of Terra Incognita: 100 Maps to Survive the Next 100 Years.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/say-more/an-interview-with-ian-goldin