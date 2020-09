Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 09:19 Hits: 6

In the wake of COVID-19, some economists are calling for developing countries to shift from industrialization to services, or even to bypass the manufacturing stage of development altogether. But blind faith in services-led growth is a dangerous illusion, and the arguments supporting it are deeply flawed.

