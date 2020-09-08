Abbreviated pundit roundup: The unemployment crisis

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:36 Hits: 4

We begin today’s roundup with Paul Krugman’s analysis at The New York Times of the massive economic hardship being endured by millions of Americans because of inaction by Republicans in Congress:

But things have already gotten worse for millions of families that lost most of their normal income as a result of the pandemic and still haven’t gotten it back. For the first few months of the pandemic depression many of these Americans were getting by thanks to emergency federal aid. But much of that aid was cut off at the end of July, and despite job gains we’re in the midst of a huge increase in national misery.

Obviously this is true for the roughly 30,000 Americans who died of Covid-19 in August — for comparison, only 4,000 people died in the European Union, which has a larger population — plus the unknown but large number of our citizens who suffered long-term health damage. And don’t look now, but the number of new coronavirus cases, which had been declining, seems to have plateaued ; between Labor Day and school re-openings, there’s a pretty good chance that the virus situation is about to take another turn for the worse.

[T]he simple fact is that over the past few weeks the lives of many Americans have gotten much worse.

Business Insider maps out the unemployment pandemic:

There are troubling signs that while employment has improved from the depths of spring, ongoing economic pain could be felt. While the unemployment rate improved in August, the number of people who permanently lost a job increased and the number of temporary layoffs decreased. It suggests that many jobs that were furloughed could now be permanently eliminated, leading to a longer and harder recovery. The Congressional Budget Office predicted in April that unemployment could be above 10% on average throughout 2021, far higher than the prepandemic rate of 3.8% in the first quarter of 2020

Business Insider has interviewed unemployed Americans in 50 states. Robin Kavanagh interviews a man in South Carolina who has been waiting for unemployment assistance for months:

I'm a lead lube technician with 25 years of experience, and I've been waiting 13 weeks for unemployment benefits. In May, when our governor was opening up the economy after a month of living under a "work or home" order, I was laid off from my job as a lube supervisor at Florence Toyota. Eleven of my friends also lost their jobs around that time. I filed for unemployment and started looking for work. I haven't found anything that pays well for someone with my level of skill. I also haven't gotten any financial support from the state or federal government. I'm struggling badly financially. I have no money, no job, barely any food, and no gas money to find work. I lost my health insurance, which I relied upon to help manage my depression. Without prescription coverage, the cost of a single medication alone has jumped from $10 per month to $307.

Meanwhile, the scandal regarding Donald Trump’s disparaging remarks about military heroes continues. David Frum gives us the latest:

Amid the clamor, it’s easy to overlook those who are not yelling, those who are keeping silent. Where are the senior officers of the United States armed forces, serving and retired—the men and women who worked most closely on military affairs with President Trump? Has any one of them stepped forward to say, “That’s not the man I know”? How many wounded warriors have stepped forward to attest to Trump’s care and concern for them? How many Gold Star families have stepped forward on Trump’s behalf? How many service families? The silence is resounding. And when such voices do speak, they typically describe a president utterly lacking in empathy to grieving families, wholly uncomprehending of sacrifice and suffering.

Chas Danner gives us the latest on the Louis DeJoy’s campaign finance corruption:

The political consequences for DeJoy are another matter, particularly since he is already facing significant scrutiny over his leadership of the U.S. Postal Service and possible mishandling of voting by mail. On Sunday, many Democratic lawmakers, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, began calling for a probe into the new allegations. That call was answered by House Democrats, who announced that the Committee on Oversight and Reform is opening an inquiry into DeJoy’s reimbursements.

On a final note, Russell Berman at The Atlantic interviews experts to explain why voting is safer than we think (just make sure to make a plan to vote!):