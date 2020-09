Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:48 Hits: 4

European countries have threatened sanctions on Russia over the alleged nerve agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but a concerted decision will be tough to reach given the interests at stake.

