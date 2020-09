Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:07 Hits: 4

Dozens of students continue to occupy a key building at the University for Theater and Film Arts (SZFE) in central Budapest on September 8 amid growing international support for their protest against a sweeping overhaul by the government that they say threatens the school's autonomy.

