Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:34 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Water supply to all areas affected by unscheduled disruptions in Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor was fully restored Tuesday (Sept 8), says Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/08/water-supply-restored-to-95-of-affected-locations-only-65-areas-yet-to-receive-supply-says-air-selangor