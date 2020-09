Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:27 Hits: 5

The international rights group has condemned Malta for "unlawful" treatment of migrants in the Mediterranean. The UN has also called on Malta to allow 27 refugees currently on a cargo ship to disembark.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amnesty-slams-malta-over-illegal-refugee-tactics/a-54848334?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf