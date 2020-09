Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 01:02 Hits: 4

An Ecuadorian court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison sentence against former President Rafael Correa for breaking campaign finance laws, blocking him from participating as a vice presidential candidate in the 2021 election.

