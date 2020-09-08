‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:50 Hits: 4

There is anger in Senegal over severe flooding that has left at least four people dead after Dakar and wide swathes of the country were steeped in heavy rains. Roads were blocked and homes collapsed. In Keur Massar, a dense suburb of the capital, the fire brigade handed out inflatable boats to help residents get around. Critics want to know what ever happened to the billion-euro plan launched in 2012 to fight such flooding.

