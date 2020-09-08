The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc

Category: World Hits: 4

‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc There is anger in Senegal over severe flooding that has left at least four people dead after Dakar and wide swathes of the country were steeped in heavy rains. Roads were blocked and homes collapsed. In Keur Massar, a dense suburb of the capital, the fire brigade handed out inflatable boats to help residents get around. Critics want to know what ever happened to the billion-euro plan launched in 2012 to fight such flooding.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200908-not-asking-for-much-frustration-in-dakar-as-fresh-senegal-floods-wreak-havoc

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version