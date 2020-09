Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:38 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian state television said protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained while trying to cross the border into Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning, though two of her allies managed to leave the country.

