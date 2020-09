Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 06:51 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional’s choice for chief minister will made by the assemblymen who win in the upcoming state election, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/08/sabah-barisan039s-elected-reps-will-decide-who-is-cm-says-zahid