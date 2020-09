Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 6

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government was pushing for a European Union harmonisation of COVID-19 travel measures to limit problems for tourists and tourism operators.

