Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 5

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Mogadishu is a city of ruined glory: crenellated towers crumble by the sea and sand whirls against the pockmarked archways of the roofless old cathedral. But one young man, returning to his family's homeland, walks through the streets and dreams of their future.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/08/somali-architect-looks-at-city039s-ruined-past-and-dreams-of-the-future