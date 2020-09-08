Cops raid Johor entertainment outlet, 121 issued compounds for violating recovery MCO

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 6

JOHOR BARU: The police have handed out compounds to 121 individuals at an entertainment outlet in Taman Mount Austin here for flouting the recovery movement control order (MCO). Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the customers were found frequenting the outlet at around 10pm on Monday (Sept 7) when the authorities conducted a raid. “They did not observe the recovery MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) which called for physical distancing. “All of them are aged between 20 and 40 and were handed compounds of RM1,000 each, ” he said in a statement Tuesday (Sept 8). The outlet’s 29-year-old manager was arrested and checks found that the premises did not have a business licence, he added. Comm Ayub said a Myanmar national and a Vietnamese woman on the premises were also arrested for not possessing identification documents. Among the items seized in the raid included 155 bottles of alcohol, electronic dart machines, sound systems, electronic products and chairs, he said. “I want to stress and call on the public to always observe the SOPs and maintain physical distancing in public places or risk police action, ” he said.

