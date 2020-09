Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 22:46 Hits: 1

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called Monday on the armed forces to back a boycott of December's contested legislative polls and help escalate international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

