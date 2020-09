Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 02:16 Hits: 6

NEW YORK: The administration of US President Donald Trump is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China over alleged human rights violations, the New York Times reported late on Monday (Sep 7). The potential ban, which could be announced as soon as ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-considering-ban-on-cotton-from-xinjiang-china-13090740