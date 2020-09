Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 03:17 Hits: 6

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering USÂ efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Sep 7).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-to-launch-initiative-to-set-global-data-security-rules-13090204