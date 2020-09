Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 04:30 Hits: 5

The Australian state at the centre of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing programme to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-melbourne-lockdown-tracing-13091152