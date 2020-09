Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 04:55 Hits: 5

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Tuesday for an alliance of democracies to defend against "aggressive actions" and protect freedom, alluding to Chinese actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait as major threats to regional stability.

